Harvey County records three COVID deaths

This week Harvey County added three residents to the COVID-19 death toll, bringing the number of total deaths to 78 since the pandemic began.

Two of those deaths were "breakthrough" cases — people who have been vaccinated. According to Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department, both of the those people were in their 80s.

The Harvey County Health Department reported 109 active cases on Monday, with Redington adding eight additional cases on Tuesday at the Harvey County Commission meeting.

"We are expecting more," Redington said. "Each case that comes in, we vet it and make sure it is a Harvey County resident."

At the time, 15 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — 13 of those confirmed as unvaccinated. The other two were pending confirmation of vaccination status.

At this time, 44% of people in Harvey County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 15,095 people and about 39% of people in Harvey County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 13,421 people.

In the 12-17 age range, 336 out 1,000 have completed vaccination — a total of 1,009 people in the county. About 407 out of 1,000 have one shot of the two shot vaccines — a total of 1,223 people in the age range.

"There is some room there for improvement, obviously, in Harvey County," Redington said. "We will continue to encourage folks to get vaccinated."