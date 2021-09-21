Hesston College Theatre to stage 'The Game’s Afoot'

Christmas is coming early, at least on stage, to Hesston College.

The college drama department will present “The Game’s Afoot” Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 at the Keim Center Black Box Theater on the college campus.

“It’s such a fun show,” said director Celaine Worden. “Not only is it a murder mystery, but it’s also a comedy. There is a lot of physical humor, and it allows people to laugh. Now more than ever, we could all use a laugh.”

According to the play's writer, Ken Lundwig, the play tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears.

“The Game’s Afoot” won the 2012 Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allan Poe Awards for best play.

This Hesston College production is part of a seasonal lineup centered on “the home,” and stars eight student actors: Quinton Yoder as Gillette; Kayla Gunn as Martha; Isaac Tice as Felix; AnDena Collins as Madge; Josh Fleming as Simon; Phoebe Kolb as Aggie; Savannah Zink as Inspector; and Smilla Burkin as Daria.

The college will offer four performances of the murder mystery comedy from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1, at the Keim Center Black Box Theater. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 1. The play is rated PG.

Ticket prices are $5 for students and $10 for adults and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at hesston.edu/bookstore or by phone at 620-327-8105. Seating is limited and will follow Hesston College health guidelines.