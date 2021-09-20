Where can you find a pumpkin patch near Newton?

Fall is upon us, and that means family trips to pumpkin patches for an afternoon of fun and photos.

At search of least pumpkinpatchesandmore.org showed a dozen patches in South Central Kansas have closed in the last five years. Here is a list of five found in McPherson, Marion, Butler, Harvey, Sedgwick and Reno Counties.

If you know of others, or fall activities like apple picking that we should add to our list, email news@thekansan.com

Butler County

Applejack Pumpkin Patch, Augusta

Applejack Pumpkin Patch hosts pumpkin patch-pick in the field, train rides, corn maze, straw or hay bale maze, child-sized hay bale maze, tractor-pulled hay rides, prepicked produce, snacks and refreshment stand, restrooms, picnic area, petting zoo, farm animals.

Applejack Pumpkin Patch is located at 10007 SW Indianola Rd, Augusta, KS 67010. Phone: 316-733-8909.

Admission is $10 per person over the age of two.

The patch opens the last weekend in September and is open through the month of October. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Walters Pumpkin Patch, Burns

Walters Pumpkin Patch pumpkins for sale in the shop or farmstand, pumpkin patch-pick in the field, pumpkin patch- already gathered from the field, Fall festival, train rides, corn maze, kiddie (mini) corn maze, straw or hay bale maze, child-sized haybale maze, goat walk, we also have pie pumpkins, tractor-pulled hay rides, Jumping pillow, haunted house, gift shop, concessions / refreshment stand, porta-potties, restrooms, picnic area, face painting, Jumping pillow, pony rides, farm animals, birthday parties, school tours

Located at 10001 NW 77 Highway, Burns, KS 66840. Phone: 316-320-4150

Admission is $13 on weekdays, $20 on weekends.

General Admission Includes: Corn Maze (Daytime only), Hayride and Access to the Pumpkin Patch, Giant Jumping Pillows, O'Play Barn & Farm Animals, "Kid-Fashioned" Fun Pumpkin Patch Play Area, O'Play Corral, Pumpkin Perpetrators Stockades,, Bag Swings, Mountain Boo Underground Slide, Hay Bales to Climb, Carroll's Corn Crib, Straw Piles for Jumping, The "No Left Turn" Maze, Tree House Play Area, Horse Walker with Swings, Corn Bin, Pedal Boats, Trike Track, Culvert Swing, New Play Area, Pumpkinland Game and Picnic Areas and Pavilion

Open: Sept 18 - Oct 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

McPherson County

P and M Pumpkin Ranch, LLC, Moundridge

P and M Pumpkin Ranch, LLC offers pumpkins for sale in the shop or farmstand, pumpkin patch-pick in the field, pumpkin patch- already gathered from the field, Fall festival, cow train / barrel train rides, corn maze, corn cannon, pig races, we also have pie pumpkins, horse-drawn hay rides, gift shop, concessions / refreshment stand, porta-potties, restrooms, picnic area, jumping pillow, pedal kart track, farm animals, school tours, group reservations

Located at 311 16th Ave, Moundridge, KS 67107. Phone: 620-345-3103.

Fall 2021 Season: Sept. 18 through Nov .7. Open 4 to 7 p;.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.

Admission is $11 per person over the age of two. Season passes are available for $25 per person.

M Pumpkin Ranch is a western themed, pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Nearly all activities at P and M are included in the price of General Admission, and include the big slides, pedal karts, a corn maze, big jump pads, pig races, numerous playgrounds, a corn crib, lots of photo opportunities, a farm animal petting zoo, horse drawn wagon rides on select dates, and more.

Webiste: https://www.pandmpumpkinranch.com/

Sedgwick County

Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch, Maize

Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch — Corn maze, fire pit, barrell train, pony rides, petting zoo, corn pit, hay bale climbs, kid zone and tiny town.

Located at 6100 N 119th St W Maize, KS 67101. Phone: 316-295-8718

Open Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. Hours ar 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Admission: $12 per person, children 2 and under can enter for free.

Website: https://cedarcreekict.com/

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm Tours and Pumpkin Patch, Clearwater

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm Tours and Pumpkin Patch - pumpkin patch-pick in the field, tractor-pulled hay rides, restrooms, picnic area, farm animals, birthday parties and school tours. Located at 8135 south 119 st. west, Clearwater, KS 67026. Phone: 316-706-5391

Admission is charged. Admission to pumpkin patch is $8 per person over age two.

The Pumpkin Patch-Hayrack Rides, and Pig Races will be open on the weekends to the public (no reservations on the weekend needed) during the month of October (only October). Please make reservations for all other times.

Webiste: https://www.klausmeyerdairyfarms.com/