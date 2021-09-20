'Destination Day' coming to Newton

The last Saturday in September wasn't always a busy, busy day. But it has become one.

One year after pandemic led to no events on the day, 2021 will feature six different downtown events — and one in Athletic Park — on the day.

It's a day that Dalton Reynolds-Black, director of Harvey County United Way, has dubbed 'Destination Day."

"I think it s great. There are a lot of unique things that Harvey County has, and this a chance to attract people from around us that don't know what we have," Reynolds-Black said. "It is a great chance for Newton and surrounding areas to come together and spend a day together."

His organization put the first event on the calendar, launching the Harvey County United Way launched its annual cook-off 15 years ago with the help of now Prairy Market & Deli. A couple of years into the event organizers settled on the last Saturday in September as the traditional date for the event. This year, that means the 100 block of Sixth Street will be blocked off in the morning for chili connoisseurs.

The 15th annual Harvey County United Way Chili Cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 on Sixgth Street between Main and Poplar. The annual event features chili booths, live music and a craft beer vendor. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate. For more information go to www.harveyunitedway.com or call 316-283-7101.

The cook-off grew from a handful of booths operated by United Way funded agencies to nearly 40 booths a few yeas ago. This time around, the organization put a limit on the number of cook off entries, and there will be 20 booths on the sidewalks. "It allows us to spread out more than we have in the past and that allows us to keep COVID safe," Reynolds-Black said. "We are not doing limitations are number of guests. Ticket sales are going OK, all things considered. It's a last-minute. I expect an uptick this week."

The day will get underway with the fifth annual Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K & Little Pepper Run.

Starting at the Newton Recreation Commission at the cornier of Popular and Fifth Streets, the "Little Pepper Run" begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K (3.1 mile) event following at 9 a.m.. Registration is available on race day.

All pre-registered participants will receive shirts and finishers medals, and all 5K participants receive a ticket to the Harvey County Chili Cook-off, which will follow the race. Registration can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/y4xxc7h5.

This year a new event has come forward — one for the 100 block of West Sixth.

Carriage Factory Art Gallery will host its first annual Art Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 in Krehbiel Park and on 6th Street between Main and Oak. The event will feature art and craft vendors as well as art-based activities for children. Admission to the market is free.

Across the street, The Newton Farm & Art Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at 121 E. 6th Street. And, the The Harvey County Farmer's Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 301 N. Main as well.

Also in downtown, not far from the art gallery, kids and families are invited to make and test paper airplanes at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 in Military Park next to the Newton Publicy Library.

Participation is free.

Participants will listen to airplane-themed stories, make and test a variety of paper airplane designs, then enter their best in a friendly competition to see whose flies farthest.

Simple craft activities will also be available to help occupy younger children.

In the afternoon and evening activity will move out of downtown to Athletic Park, for the annual Blues Brews & Barbecue. The event will feature live music from 4 to 11 p.m by Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations with Piper Leighland and The Smoking Section and Bag of Blues.