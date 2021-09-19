Newton cemeteries at about 60 percent capacity

One Newton family decided they needed some extra plots in the cemetery, close to where planned burials would be. They wanted to keep the family close together if they could.

But there was a problem. The plots they needed, located near plots they already have, were sold — decades ago. Despite sitting empty, those spots were spoken for.

It's not that there isn't room in the cemetery — there is. The city operates two cemeteries, and both have vacancy.

City staff, however, made a discovery. The owners of those empty plots have not lived in Newton for a long time — and they passed away, buried in another cemetery. The ownership of the lots cloudy at best.

"This is not a matter of just a few years," said Chris Towle, city attorney. "It is well over 50 years that someone purchased it. has not utilized it and has since passed away."

The City owns and operates two cemeteries. The first is Greenwood with 22,288 burial lots, located at 1100 East 1st Street. The second is Restlawn Garden of Memories which has approximately 5,200 burial lots and is located at US 50 and Hoover Road.

About 17,000 people have been buried at the two cemeteries.

Established in 1872, Greenwood Cemetery is one of the largest municipal cemeteries in Kansas. Greenwood Cemetery has more than 15,000 occupied spaces. The first known burial at the cemetery was in August of 1873. Prior to the founding of the cemetery, Newton residents were buried in on their property, in private rural locations, sent back to former home towns or buried in a burial ground referred to as Boot Hill at what is now First and High Street.

Restlawn was established as a for-profit Cemetery in 1961 out of the corner of a farmer's field at U.S. 50 and S. Hoover Road west of Newton. It was acquired by the City of Newton in 2011. The cemetery has a total of about 1,000 people buried within.

At one time lots in Greenwood were sold in lots of eight.

"That is why we have that fragmentation, with the old burials and then nothing next to them," said mayor Richard Stinnett.

The city has done a revesment action before — in 1984 for the first to additions to the cemetery.

The city will publish a legal notice of revestment of title for the plots in question three times. If there are no protests filed, ownership of the lots will be titled to the City of Newton, which in turn will sell the lots to new owners.

"If someone does file and says 'no, I have an ownership right' we are going to honor that," Towle said. "This is all covered by statute."

City staff estimates there are between 200 and 300 lots that could be elegible for revestment.

"The one reason you would want to go through the process is as we get lower on numbers for sale, you want to make sure you have enough," said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works.

The two cemeteries operated by the city are at about 61 percent capacity.

In the early 1980s the city revested the first two additions of Greenwood Cemetery, where there are still some empty lots.

The original cemetery was organized into for sections — the southwest quarter is the Original Section, with the First Addition being directly to the north. The Second Addition is the southeast quarter, with the Third Addition directly to the north of the second. Further north is the Fourth Addition, which is sectioned with markers bearing letters A through O. The newest area, the Fifth Addition, is the northwest section of the cemetery, primarily north of the bridge.

When these plots are sold, Greenwood will basically be full.

Currently gave space in the lot areas costs $400, while a single space in a single row area costs $200. A space in a area designated for babies and children is $100, while a niche in the columbarium is $275.