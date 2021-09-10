Library happenings

Newton Public Library

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

Family Chalk Walk: 11 a.m. Sept. 11. Kids and families are invited to create sidewalk chalk masterpieces. Bill Thompson’s picture book, “Chalk,” will be displayed for inspiration, and chalk and other tools will be provided.

Nonfiction Book Club: 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Read and discuss “Silent Spring,” by Rachel Carson. Borrow a copy at the library.

Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Read and discuss “Black Swan Green,” by David Mitchell. Borrow a copy at the library.

Teen Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Sept. 18. Youth ages 10-18 are invited to join a discussion of “A Long Walk to Water,” by Linda Sue Park. Breakfast treats will be served. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Teen Saturday in the Park: 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Youth ages 10-18 are invited to take a break from schoolwork and come play in Military Park. Attractions will include giant Connect 4, giant blocks, an obstacle course, sidewalk chalk art, poster-making, coloring books, and snacks and beverages.

Historic Newton Walking Tours: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Join David Haury for a walking tour of historic downtown Newton. Meets at the library, 720 N. Oak. Participation is limited, and both tours are currently at capacity. Email sjack@newtonplks.org to be added to a wait list.

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Read and discuss “The Chaperone,” by Laura Moriarty, with guest discussion leader Sister Rosemary Kolich. The TALK program is sponsored by Humanities Kansas, and all three books in the summer/fall discussion series are now available. For more information, go to www.newtonplks.org/TALK.

Fun With Paper Airplanes!: 10 a.m. Sept. 25. Kids and families are invited to make and test paper airplanes. Participants will listen to airplane-themed stories, make and test a variety of airplane designs, then enter their best in a friendly competition to see whose flies farthest. Simple craft activities will be available to occupy little ones.

Fourth Tuesday Photography Potluck: 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Bring something to share and join fellow photography enthusiasts for a potluck supper at Harvey County East Lake. Meet at the shelters near the park office. The general public is welcome to attend.

Fall Used Book Sale: Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Don’t miss Newton Public Library’s big fall book sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support library events as well as new material purchases.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Read and discuss “A Rising Man,” book one of the Sam Wyndham series by Abir Mukherjee. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Going on a Gnome Hunt!: 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Join us for a family-friendly, outdoor event! More details forthcoming. No registration required.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New Items Now Available:

Cipri, Nino. Finna. When an elderly customer at a Swedish big box furniture store slips through a portal to another dimension, it’s up to two minimum-wage employees to track her across the multiverse and protect their company’s bottom line. New Fiction

Dobbs, Michael. King Richard. Drawing on thousands of hours of newly-released tape recordings, the author plumbs the heart of the Watergate conspiracy, recreating dramatic events in vivid detail. At the center of the drama is Richard Nixon, a man whose strengths, particularly his determination to win at all costs, were also his fatal flaws. New Nonfiction

Dorey-Stein, Beck. Rock the Boat. When a developer tries to cash in on Sea Point, three friends, Kate, Miles and Ziggy must wade through — and overcome — the white lies and long-buried secrets that threaten to erode the bonds between them as well as the landscape of the beachside community they call home. New Fiction

Miranda, Megan. Such a Quiet Place. When the woman implicated in the murder of a couple in their formerly idyllic and close-knit neighborhood returns to Hollow’s Edge, suspicion spreads like a virus and it soon becomes apparent to Harper Nash that not everyone told the truth about the night of the murder. New Fiction

Taddeo, Lisa. Animal. Joan has spent a lifetime enduring the cruelties of men. But when one of them commits a shocking act of violence in front of her, she flees New York City in search of Alice, the only person alive who can help her make sense of her past. In the sweltering hills above Los Angeles, Joan unravels the horrific event she witnessed as a child – that has haunted her every waking moment – while forging the power to finally strike back. New Fiction

Wolfe, Gene. Shadow & Claw. Severian, an apprentice in the Guild of Torturers on the world called Urth, commits the ultimate sin of his profession: showing mercy toward his victim. Banished from his home, he undertakes a mythic quest to discover the awesome power of an ancient relic and learn the truth about his hidden destiny. New Fiction

Wright, Lawrence. The Plague Year. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author provides essential information

– and fascinating historical parallels – examining the medical, economic, political and social ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Nonfiction