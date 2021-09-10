'Flatlander' turns 25

Each year on the third Saturday of September, bicyclists descend upon MCC Central States in North Newton, participating in the annual MCC Flatlander Bicycle Ride.

This year is special, as it marks the 25th anniversary of the ride. The ride will happen Sept. 18. Rider check-in and same-day registration begin at 7 a.m. at the MCC Warehouse in North Newton. The ride begins at 8.

Every year, an Mennonite Central Committee water development project is chosen to bring clean, potable water to an underdeveloped area. In the past the event has raised as much as $15,000.

This year’s ride will help build wells and latrines at eight schools in the Bluefields area of Nicaragua. The fundraising goal is $10,000.

Riders are encouraged to ask friends, co-workers, etc., for contributions for the Flatlander and/or to make a personal contribution above the registration fee.Gift cards from Bicycle Pedaler for $100, $60, and $40 will be given to the riders or families who raise the three highest amounts in contributions.

Registration for the ride is $35 for individuals and $75 for families. The family registration includes three T-shirts. Price includes lunch, map, SAG service and T-shirt.

Contributions can be brought in the morning of the ride.

All routes will start from the MCC Center. Registration will be from 7 to 8 a.m. A riders’ meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Three main routes are planned, with lengths of approximately 35, 45 and 65 miles. In addition, there will be a family ride of 8 to 16 miles, according to rider discretion. SAG and lunch service ends at 3 p.m.

Each rider should bring a bicycle, helmet, extra tire tube and water bottle. Helmets are mandatory.

Register on-line at mcc.org/get-involved/events/mcc-flatlander-bicycle-ride, or put “mcc flatlander bike ride” in your browser. Contact Ronn Peters at ronnpeters617@cox.net for more information.