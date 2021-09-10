Gov. directs flags to be flown at half-staff

TOPEKA - Governor Laura Kelly ordered Friday flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sunset on Sept. 11, 2021, in honor of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of a tragedy that shook our country to its core, taking the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today we honor our friends, family members, and first responders who lost their lives on this infamous day. Let us recognize the true bravery of those first responders and emergency workers who arrived at on the scenes of these terrorist attacks, giving everything to help others."

According to the 911 Memorial and Museum at 911memorial.org, on that day 19 terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.