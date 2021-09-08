Library, Military Park host Sept. 11 observances

Newton Public Library hosts 9/11 Museum exhibition marking 20 years since attacks

Now through mid-October, Newton Public Library is hosting an educational exhibition created by the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

On Saturday, The VFW Women's Auxiliary will host a Sept. 11 Remembrance service at 10 a.m. in Military Park — just outside the library. The service is free and open to the public.

The library and Military Park are located 720 N. Oak.

The exhibition in the library tells the story of “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” across 14 posters. It includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. It reflects the museum’s core pillars of commemoration, education, and inspiration as America observes the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The exhibition begins in the fiction section, on the right as you enter the library, and continues sequentially. For more information, visit 911memorial.org.

Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org, or call NPL at 316-283-2890.