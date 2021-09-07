Ninth district judge interviews to be Sept. 10

The Ninth Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Sept. 10, to interview four nominees to fill a district judge vacancy created by Chief Judge Joe Dickinson’s Sept. 18 retirement.

The Ninth Judicial District is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties.

The nominating commission will convene by videoconference, and the meeting will be broadcast live on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel.

The nominating commission interviews nominees and then selects from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

If there are not three nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.

To comment during the videoconference, call 1-877-400-9499; and enter conference code 2199381974.

After serving one year in office, the new district judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominees for district judge must be: at least 30 years old; a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and a resident of the 9th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Interview schedule will include: 9:15 a.m. — Michael Llamas, self-employed with Llamas Law, LLC; city prosecutor in Hesston; and municipal court judge in the cities of Walton, Burrton, and Florence, Newton; 9:45 a.m. — David “Justin” Bravi, of Bravi Law, LLC, and deputy public defender with the Reno County Public Defender Office, McPherson; 10:30 a.m. — Matthew “Levi” Morris, Barton County Attorney, Great Bend; and 11 a.m. — Jason Lane, county attorney, Harvey County Attorney’s Office, Newton

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Adrian, George “Chip” Westfall, Jana McKinney, and John Robb, all of Newton; Michael Androes, Harris Terry, and Ann Elliott, all of McPherson; and Amie Bauer of Lindsborg.