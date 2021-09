The City of Newton will observe Sept. 6 as a holiday, altering the curbside trash and recycling collection schedule.

Trash and recycling normally collected Monday, Sept. 6, will be collected Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Trash and recycling normally collected on Tuesday, Sept. 7, will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Sept. 9 and 10 trash and recycling will be collected as normal.