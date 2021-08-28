Library happenings

Newton Public Library

720 N Oak Street

Newton, KS 67114

(316) 283-2890

fax: (316) 283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

Tues-Wed, Fri-Sat: 9am-6pm

Mon, Thu: 9am-7pm

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

Mystery Lovers Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Read and discuss “Miracle Creek,” by Angie Kim. Borrow a copy at the library.

Denise Neil on “Classic Restaurants of Wichita” 7 p.m. Sept. 2. The Wichita Eagle dining columnist will give an online talk and answer questions about her new book, which chronicles historic restaurants such as Innes and Fairland Café, as well as current-day classics like NuWay, Angelo’s and the Old Mill Tasty Shop. Join via Zoom or watch live on the library’s Facebook page.

Library Closed: Sept. 6. Newton Public Library will be closed in observance of Labor Day.

Harvey County Tech Enthusiasts: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Meet with other tech enthusiasts to share tips, tricks and info about the latest news and developments in technology.

Tech Talk with Nathan Carr: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The library’s IT supervisor revisits and refreshes some of his tech talks of years past. This month: “Everything Google.” Join via Zoom or watch live on Facebook.

Family Chalk Walk: 10 a.m. Sept. 11. Kids and families are invited to create sidewalk chalk masterpieces. Bill Thompson’s picture book, “Chalk,” will be displayed for inspiration, and chalk and other tools will be provided.

Nonfiction Book Club: 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Read and discuss “Silent Spring,” by Rachel Carson. Borrow a copy at the library.

Third Thursday Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Read and discuss “Black Swan Green,” by David Mitchell. Borrow a copy at the library.

Teen Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Sept. 18. Youth ages 10-18 are invited to join a discussion of “A Long Walk to Water,” by Linda Sue Park. Breakfast treats will be served. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Teen Saturday in the Park: 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Youth ages 10-18 are invited to take a break from schoolwork and come play in Military Park. Attractions will include giant Connect 4, giant blocks, an obstacle course, sidewalk chalk art, poster-making, coloring books, and snacks and beverages.

Historic Newton Walking Tours: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Join David Haury for a walking tour of historic downtown Newton. Meets at the library, 720 N. Oak. Limit 20 participants per tour; call 316-283-2890 to sign up.

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Read and discuss “The Chaperone,” by Laura Moriarty, with guest discussion leader Sister Rosemary Kolich. The TALK program is sponsored by Humanities Kansas, and all three books in the summer/fall discussion series are now available. For more information, go to www.newtonplks.org/TALK.

Fun With Paper Airplanes!: 10 a.m. Sept. 25. Kids and families are invited to make and test paper airplanes. Participants will listen to airplane-themed stories, make and test a variety of airplane designs, then enter their best in a friendly competition to see whose flies farthest. Simple craft activities will be available to occupy little ones.

Fourth Tuesday Photography Potluck: 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Bring something to share and join fellow photography enthusiasts for a potluck supper at Harvey County East Lake. Meet at the shelters near the park office. The general public is welcome to attend.

Fall Used Book Sale: Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Don’t miss Newton Public Library’s big fall book sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support library events as well as new material purchases.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

New DVDs Available to Borrow:

Once. A Czech immigrant meets and Irish street musician, and together they spend an eventful week writing and recording songs that describe their own unique love. Rated R.

A River Runs Through It. Set in Montana in the early part of the 20th century, a Presbyterian minister teaches his two sons, one troubled and one on his way to success, about life and religion via fly-fishing. Rated PG.

Ruthless People. When loathsome millionaire Sam Stone’s shrill wife Barbara is nabbed by inept kidnappers, Sam cries tears of joy – and refuses to pay the ransom. Starring Danny DeVito and Bette Midler. Rated R.

Secret of the Wings. Journey with Tinker Bell and her fairy friends into the forbidden world of the mysterious Winter Woods, where curiosity and adventure lead Tink to an amazing discovery and reveal a magical secret that could change her world forever. Rated G.

Secondhand Lions. To the rest of the world, Garth and Hub are mysterious old men hiding millions. But to Walter, they are family. And now, they’re about to lead him on an adventure he’ll never forget. Rated PG.

A Wrinkle in Time. After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her

brother, and her friend to space in order to find him. Rated PG.