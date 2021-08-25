Fall plant sale coming to Hesston

FloraKansas: Fall Native Plant Days will be Sept. 10 through 12, at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 West Hickory, Hesston.

The sale, a fund-raiser for the arboretum, is one of two sales each year. The arboretum has published a plant list for the sale that contains a garden plan idea, a full page of "garden kits" and a six-page list of native plants that will be available at the sale.

There will be a member pre-sale:from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. The general sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Sept. 11, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 12..

Hundreds of varieties of plants are available, many locally grown. Arboretum staff and volunteers will be available on hand to answer questions and give suggestions. They will encourage gardeners to select plants that will develop into a ‘permanent’ garden, one that will come back year after year and will thrive without constant watering or frequent applications of pesticides and fertilizer.

All proceeds from the plant sales support the mission of the Dyck Arboretum.