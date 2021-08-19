Education commissioner coming to Newton

Kansas Commissioner of Education, Dr. Randy Watson, and Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Brad Neuenswander, will be coming to the Meridian Center.

KSDE will host a "community conversation" about K-12 education from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug 31 at the center, 1420 E Broadway Ct.

They will share about the current direction of the Kansas education system and the progress that has been made since the Kansas State Board of Education announced its new vision in 2015.

The 2021 tour is a follow-up to the Kansas Children, Kansas’ Future community conversations tour that took place in 2015. Using the feedback gathered from more than 2,000 parents, educators, legislators, school board members, business community members, and more, the State Board created a new vision for education: Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

Now, nearly six years later, KSDE is again asking education professionals, business leaders and community members to lend their voices to the conversation.

The stop in Newton is part of a larger, five day tour of the state. Newton will be the first stop Aug. 31, with KSDE heading to McPherson and Manhattan afterwards. There will also be meetings in Hutchinson and Wichita Aug. 30.

Tour stops include:

8/30 - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Gallery Theatre at 600 E. 11th Ave., Hutchinson

8/30 - 12:30 to 2 p.m. 401 S. Hamilton, Pratt

8/30 - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admin Office - 903 S. Edgemoor St., Wichita

8/31 - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Meridian Center, Newton

8/31 - 11:30 to 1 p.m. McPherson Community Building, McPherson

8/31 - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oliver Brown Elementary, Manhattan

9/01 - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Landoll Lanes - 2005 Center St., Marysville

9/01 - 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fisher Center - 201 E. Iowa St., Hiawatha

9/01 - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Clint Bowyer Building - 2700 W. US Hwy 50, Emporia

9/02 - 9 to 10:30 a.m. North Gym Space - 1120 S. Ash, Ottawa

9/02 - 11:30 to 1 p.m. Woodland Spring Middle School, Olathe

9/02 - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hilltop Conference Center, Overland Park

9/03 - 9 to 10:30 a.m. 14090 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe

9/03 - 12:30 to 2 p.m. Washburn Rural Middle School, Topeka