Bethel transitions to “Yellow” status following positive COVID tests

Mandatory COVID-19 antigen testing at Bethel College has resulted in a total positive rate of 1.74%, putting the campus in its “Yellow” COVID status.

“Masks are required indoors and outdoors on campus, except in individual offices and residential housing rooms,” said said Tricia Clark, director of institutional communications and marketing and a member of Bethel’s Infectious Disease Management Team.

All new and returning students underwent testing, done by nursing faculty, beginning with fall athletes on Aug. 6-7, with testing completed by Aug. 16. Faculty and staff were strongly encouraged, but not required, to be tested.

The final results were 12 positives, or 1.74%. Eleven were students and one was an employee.

According to its infectious disease protocols, Bethel transitioned to Yellow status Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. A positive test rate on campus of between 1.5 and 2% is one criteria for Yellow.

The potential for an increase in quarantine numbers as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of COVID also exists at that rate.

“The Bethel community will continue to practice good hygiene and 6-foot physical distancing, and to log symptoms daily using the #CampusClear app,” Clark said.

Almost exactly one year prior to the transition, the college was identified as a cluster after manditory teting during student registration found 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 482 individuals tested.

To find all infectious disease protocols and a data dashboard, see Bethel’s COVID webpage at bethelks.edu/coronavirus-information