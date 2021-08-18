NHS JAG teacher earns community service award

Dede Trumble, Newton High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Career Specialist, recently received the JAG-K Outstanding Regional Community Service Award at the JAG-K State Training Conference.

Even as pandemic COVID-19 hampered the efforts of JAG and Newton High School, Trumble received the award for the work she has done with her students in volunteering in the Harvey County community.

“Last year, we did do a lot in Newton High because of Covid.” Trumble said. “But the more students are seen in the community—networking is the number one way to get a job, right? The more people they meet, the more people who meet them or just see them.”

Jag students assisted with special education classes, including volunteering all day at the Adaptive PE K-12 field day.

NHS JAG-K has a history of helping with local organizations. They have assisted at the United Way’s Chili Cook Off, cleaned the kennels at Caring Hands and served pancakes for the Lions Club. The students have also volunteered with fifth and sixth-grade students at an afterschool program hosted by Norm’s, a downtown coffee shop. Jag students have also packed more than 2,000 meals for families with Kansas Electric’s “Half a Million Meals” project.

Trumble said she hopes to expand the network in continuing years.