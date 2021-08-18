NJM to host one-day retreat Aug. 28.

"Love, rest, play: Riding the Wind of the Spirit" is coming to New Jerusalem Mission, a one day retreat Aug. 28.

The day will feature author Wayne Jacobsen. Jacobsen is a known for He Loves Me!, a nonfiction book about the Love of God. He also collaborated on the writing of The Shack, which became a movie in 2017, and helped create Windblown Media.

"Some of my more recent titles include A Man Like No Other, a re-telling of the life of Jesus through the art of Murry Whiteman and the words of Brad Cummings and myself," Jacobsen wrote on his blog, lifestream.org. "Finding Church and Beyond Sundays help people explore the wonder of the Body of Christ when we unmoor it from the human institutions we built to try to contain it. In 2019, I coauthored, along with Arnita Taylor and Bob Prater, a book called A Language of Healing for a Polarized Nation, which harkens back to my BridgeBuilders days of helping people live more generously in a post-Christian culture."

Jacobsen will lead an interactive conversation drawing not only on his own experiences but those of others he has helped during 25 years of ministry.

He will lead three sessions during the day — a 10 a.m. "Chat and Chew" informal question and answer session, a 2 p.m. dialogue and dinner and a 6:30 p.m dialogue.

All sessions will be hosted at New Jerusalem Mission, 209 E. Broadway. There is no set ticket cost for the day, donations will be welcomed during the event To RSVP or for more information about the event, call 316-207-7128 or email pennydu52@gmail.com.