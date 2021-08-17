Business Buzz

Safehope, Heart-2-Heart receive grants

Governor Laura Kelly today announced that over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers in Kansas will receive more than $6 million in grants to improve services for survivors of sexual assault, violence, and child abuse.

The Harvey County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force, renamed SafeHope several years ago, will receive more than $237,000 in funds from the program. The Heart-2-Heart Child Advocacy Center of Newton will receive more than $48,000/

“Through these grants, we will bolster critical support services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to do all we can to provide support and resources to Kansans who need it most.”

The 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides funds for sexual and domestic violence programs in communities across Kansas. The programs are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide a wide range of services such as emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis, intervention, on-going counseling and support, and advocacy to help victim and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families.

Kansas children’s advocacy centers (CACs) are awarded funds from the 2022 State General Funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers. CACs are child-focused, community-oriented programs coordinating investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary model.

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended its travel quarantine list Aug. 13 to include the state of Louisiana. No new countries have been added and the countries of Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Jersey and The United Kingdom have been removed.

KDHE has also amended its list to include anyone who attends an in-state or out-of-state mass gathering of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance and wear a mask should follow the quarantine guidelines. Previously, the list included out-of-state mass gatherings only.

KDOT requesting comment on draft 2022 STIP

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on the draft Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document.

The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The draft STIP document is available for review online at the top of this page - https://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp Then select the draft FFY 2022-2025 STIP-pending link.

The approval of the STIP requires a public comment period of 30 days, which concludes on Sept. 10. To make comment on the STIP document, contact Linda Fritton at (785) 296-3254 or Melinda Desch at (785) 296-3476 with KDOT’s Division of Program and Project Management.

This information is available in alternative accessible formats. To obtain an alternative format, contact the KDOT Office of Public Affairs, (785) 296-3585 (Voice/Hearing Impaired-711).

SBA to host rural entrepreneurship online panel

Rural-owned small business panel will discuss how to tap the Small Business Adminstration’s economic relief programs to help entrepreneurs during an online panel discussion at noon Aug. 16.

SBA Celebrates Rural Entrepreneurship: The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session to celebrate Rural Entrepreneurship with rural-owned small businesses as they share their small business stories and how they utilized SBA and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) resources and economic aid as critical financial lifelines to pivot during the pandemic.

Business owners can learn about the resources available from the SBA and USDA to help rural entrepreneurs compete in the marketplace, launch or expand businesses, receive counseling, funding opportunities, and help to recover or rebuild from disasters.

Panelists will include Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02); Terri Billups, Senior Advisor for the SBA’s Office of Field Operations; Steffanie Bezruki, Chief of Staff, USDA Rural Business-Cooperative Service; Nathan Drager, President/Founder, Quantum PC Services, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; and Charissa Rubey, CEO, Dakota Micro, Cayuga, North Dakota

Registration is required. Visit https://rural.eventbrite.com.

This event will be recorded.

AGCO releases new applicator

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a designer, manufacturer and distribution of agricultural machinery with a manufacturing facility in Hesston, has launched the new Fendt® Rogator® 900 Series applicator with adjustable clearance, bringing North American operators a single machine for applying liquid or dry crop care products at any time, to any size crop. The new Fendt Rogator will debut at MAGIE and the Farm Progress Show in August 2021.

“The Fendt Rogator 900 is the first of its kind – the only self-propelled, rear-mounted boom applicator with adjustable clearance and easy conversion between liquid and dry systems for ultimate versatility,” says David Fickel, manager of tactical marketing for application equipment at AGCO. “Because the new Rogator can be equipped for nearly any type of crop care application, customers not only optimize their investment in the machine, but have greater control over when and how products are applied. That helps ensure better product use for higher yields and an overall better return on their crop care investment.”

As crop production practices evolve and farmers make more late-season passes to apply nutrients and fungicides or seed cover crops, the need for high-clearance equipment is greater than ever to clear tall crops like corn, sugar cane, sunflowers and others. Now, farmers can use the Fendt Rogator 900 as their one machine to apply liquid or dry products any time ‒ pre-plant or postemergence in short or tall crops and after harvest for fall fertilization, burndown or cover-crop seeding.

“This new Rogator is the latest farmer-focused solution in a line of innovations from AGCO that combines the quality, comfort and reliability of Fendt with the application expertise that began with the introduction of Ag-Chem’s first self-propelled field sprayer in 1972,” Fickel says. The new applicator is the latest solution from Fendt created to meet the evolving crop production needs of today’s farmers. It joins the Fendt IDEAL® combine, the Fendt Momentum® planter and the growing family of Fendt tractors.

Quickly change machine height and switch application systems

With the push of a button, the two new H (high-clearance) models automatically raise from standard to high clearance of up to 76 inches in less than 45 seconds for critical late-season dry or liquid application and less disturbance of tall crops. After application, the applicators just as quickly return to standard clearance of 56 to 60 inches, depending on model for superior stability on the road. Changing between the liquid system and a dry spinner or pneumatic system takes less than two hours: unhook two or four hydraulic connections, remove the on-board system from the chassis and replace it with the one needed for the next job. The hydraulic pump for all systems stays on the chassis.