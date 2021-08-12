Newton apartment complex suffers fire damage

A fire left four units of Fox Meadows Apartments on West 12th street uninhabitable after an Aug. 11 fire.

According to Newton Fire/EMS, the fire was out quickly but "caused significant damage to the back of a fourplex apartment."

No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage estimates have not been compiled.

The apartment complex, constructed in 1974, has a total of 48 units. The complex is a mixture of 750 square foot one bedroom and 900 square foot two bedroom apartments.

Each building unit is two stories.

Fire gutted both upstairs and downstairs units of one apartment building. Those units were boarded up and empty Aug. 12.