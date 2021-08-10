COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Harvey County

Tuesday Harvey County Health Department director Lynette Redington had some sobering news — hospitalization of Harvey County residents for COVID-19 has taken a jump.

The county is moving from a "substantial" community spread area to a "high" community spread area, according to the Center for Disease Control.

And one of the youngest residents to be hospitalized during the pandemic is in the hospital this week.

"Noted is five hospitalizations. We have been notified of a sixth. Not all are at Newton NMC health. We are tracking those individuals. They are from ages 10 into their 80s," Redington said.

NMC is currently treating four county residents for COVID-19.

"The census is high but they are still OK at this time," Redington said. "We have heard a lot nationally about staffing shortages ... but right now staffing is good."

As of Aug 9, the county health department had 52 active cases logged, up 17 from the previous week.

The health department has been in contact with long term care facilities as a result of the increase in cases during the last few weeks.

"We are recommending, with our medical director, that they limit visits for the next six weeks because of the uptick we are having," Redington said.

Free testing is still available in the county — sites include Hesston Pharmacy, Harvey Drug and Chisholm Trail Retail and Outlet Shops. Appointments can be made at gogettested.com.