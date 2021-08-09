Business Buzz

Fielder announced as North Newton admin

The City of North Newton recently announced the hiring of Kyle Fiedler as City Administrator.

Fiedler will started his duties on Aug. 9.

Kyle Fiedler was born and raised in Newton, is a 2011 graduate of Newton High School and a 2013 graduate of Wichita State University Frank Barton School of Business. He worked in sales for Khaos Apparel and as a Career Specialist with Jobs for America's Graduates - Kansas before beginning his career in local government. After obtaining his Masters of Public Administration from Wichita State University in 2019, Kyle worked in the Sedgwick County Manager's Office as a Management Intern before beginning his current role as an Economic Development Analyst with the Sedgwick County Division of Finance.

Fiedler is an avid volunteer and has served on several boards and committees in the area. Currently he serves as the Community Impact Chair for Harvey County United Way.

Chamber to host 'College Night'

The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Promotion Committee recently announced the date for the 2021 year's College Night.

College Night, a late-night event to welcome students back to the Newton area, is set to take place on August 26.

As a part of this event, businesses are invited to donate some "college essential" items to go into goodie bags that are given to the students. Items can include anything from ramen noodles and instant coffee to pens and planners or gift cards, For more information or to make donations, Dyan Roberson at dyan@newtonchamberks.org.

CDBG grant deadline looms

The City of Newton has been awarded $150,000 as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) special Coronavirus stimulus round of funding, also known as CDBG-CV3.

CDBG-CV3 funds applied for and received by Newton are to be used to help businesses in Newton affected by COVID-19 retain jobs for low-to-moderate income employees and to help businesses that are struggling to reopen due to the pandemic.

Application deadline for the program is 5 p.m. Aug. 20.

CDBG-CV3 grant funds can be used to pay for the following expenses:

Working capital such as wages, non-city owned utilities, rent, etc.

Other expenses such as sanitizing equipment, hand sanitizing stations, and other items necessary to protect patrons and employees.

The purchase inventory.

Applicants should include all receipts, bills, copies of checks, etc. with your application.

For more information or an application, email zmchatton@newtonkansas.com

Child Care Assistance Pilot Program announced

TOPEKA – Kansas families who are searching for work at local workforce centers will now have greater access to child care thanks to a new pilot program announced today by Governor Laura Kelly. The initiative is a partnership with the Kansas Department of Commerce and local workforce investment boards administering Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I funding and the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) child care subsidy for job seekers.

“Access to quality affordable child care is one of the biggest barriers that prevents working parents from joining the workforce,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We have recruited new jobs and businesses to communities across Kansas. But in order for those companies to see success and grow, they will need a prepared and available workforce to support them. We want this initiative to be the first of many that supports Kansas employers and Kansas families.”

The program is being piloted in Workforce Area One which is comprised of 62 counties — including Harvey County — located in central and western Kansas. The funds available through WIOA total $500,000 and are available to eligible persons job searching and accessing services through Kansas Workforce Centers.

“This innovative referral system between state agencies will help Kansas job-seekers gain access to child care assistance,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “Access to safe, affordable child care will mean more families can find meaningful employment. Children benefit from spending time in a safe learning environment, it is one less thing a job seeker must coordinate, and it supports employers that are working to hire staff.”

A DCF child care assistance application may be submitted online, by mail, fax, dropped off, or submitted in-person at a DCF service center. To apply online or see a list of DCF office locations visit https://cssp.kees.ks.gov/apspssp/sspNonMed.portal.

National Small Business Week 2021 Virtual Summit announced

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced its 2021 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit for September 13-15, 2021. This year’s events will spotlight the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. The virtual summit will honor the nation’s 30 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity.

This year’s National Small Business Week activities will take place in a virtual atrium and will include numerous educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as small businesses look to pivot and recover toward a stronger economy.

The SBA, along with our summit partner SCORE — the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors — will share important information about the many programs and services available to help businesses start and grow, build resilience and support, retain employees, discover new markets, and join key networks.

The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit will also include representatives from Fortune 500 companies who will discuss their paths to success and share resources to help businesses on their entrepreneurial journey. Highlights of the summit will include virtual booths to develop one-on-one connections with public and private sector partners to create opportunities for collaboration and information-sharing in real-time. In addition, small business participants can learn more about new business strategies, meet other business owners, and talk with industry experts. Speakers will be announced at a later date.

To register for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit and to learn more, please visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW.