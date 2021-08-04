North Newton, Hesston wellness centers re-opening to the public

Bluestem operates two workout facilities in retirement centers that are usually open to the public — one in Hesston at Schowalter Villa and the other in North Newton at Kidron Bethel Village.

Those workout facilities, called Bluestem Wellness Centers, are about to reopen to the public after being closed off for months due to COVID-19. Both re-open to the public August 9.

“For services connected to senior living communities, getting back to normal during the pandemic has been a longer process,” said Jason Jones, director of Bluestem Wellness Centers. “Fortunately, we have been able to continue serving the residents who live on our campuses during this time, but we’re excited to now be ready to welcome our community members back as well.

Jones said operations and procedures will look somewhat different than they did pre-pandemic due to continuing infection control strategies that are in place. There will be dedicated times for residents only as hours for the general public are reduced.

Bluestem Wellness Center – Hesston is located at 701 S. Main St., in the Lakeside Village building. The Hesston location offers cardio equipment, a full circuit of weight equipment, an indoor pool and hot tub, locker rooms, an indoor walking path, a variety of land and water classes and more.

Bluestem Wellness Center – North Newton, 420 Bluestem Street, will have a few more precautions in place due to being located under the same roof as health care and assisted living residents. Visitors to the wellness center should park in the lot off of Bluestem Street and enter the building through the east-facing door next to Bluestem Therapy. Staff asks that wellness center patrons do not enter through the main entrance to Kidron Bethel Village. Masks are also required for community members using the fitness room at Bluestem Wellness Center – North Newton. Masks are not required while using the swimming pool or hot tub.

The North Newton location features \ weight and cardio equipment and a salt water pool that is kept at 91 degrees.