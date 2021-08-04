Juvenile cyclist attacked by dogs in Newton

One person was hospitalized after being dragged off a bicycle by multiple dogs in the 400 Block of West Sixth.

"Thank God I have open windows," wrote witness Michele Clark, a Kansan photographer in a text to the Kansan. "I heard a [juvenile] screaming non stop ... [they] were lying in the street with ... dogs attacking [them]. It was horrifying."

Clark called 911, as did multiple other witnesses.

According to witness reports to the Newton Police Department, four dogs left the yard of their owner, pulled a juvenile off a bike and dragged the juvenile into the street. The owner saw what was happening, yelled for the dogs and the dogs returned to the house.

Detective Craig Douglass told the Kansan an Newton Police Officer was first on the scene, and began first aid measures immediately — cutting off the sleeve of the juvenile's shirt and wrapping gauze over a bite on the juvenile's arm. Puncture wounds were also found on the juvenile's neck.

Newton Fire EMS arrived, tended to the victim's wounds and transported them to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The dogs were taken to Caring Hands Humane Society, where they were placed on a "bite hold." The dogs will be quarantined for 10 days for obersvation, checked for infectious diseases.