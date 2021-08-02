Harvey County Fair Demolition Derby sees more entries

It was a packed house for the annual Harvey County Fair Demolition Derby, with more cars this year than last — and a capacity crowd.

"They had to shut the front gates because they could not allow anymore people in," said Rydell Penner, derby organizer. "It was packed."

The derby crowned three champions — Chad Markley in the Weld Class, Bill Foley in the Bolt and Chain Class and Ryen Terbovich in the Bonestock Class.

Bonestock was a new classification for the derby this year — considered a beginner class on the derby circuit.

"I know there are drivers that have been asking for it for a few years," Penner said. "I think it is popular to get into because it is cheap to get into. You just find a running, driving car and just go at it."

This year there were 43 car entered across the three classes — up from about 35 in 2020.

All funds raised by the derby are used to support the Harvey County Fair.

