Newton pool delayed again, but opening date is firm

For the third time in less than a month, a delay to opening the Newton Municipal Pool was announced — and the latest delay pushes the opening to after the start of school in Newton USD 373.

The new date, Aug. 14, is one that Newton Recreation Commission Superintendent Brian Bascue said should be met.

"This one we feel pretty firm on . Thats why we had a meeting with the contractors last week and we needed a firm comitment when it will be done," Bascue said.

Contractors have been working on renovation and reconstruction of the facility since about January, rebuilding a facility after approval from the Newton City Commission in 2020.

The goal is to have the pool ready to be filled with water and equipment testing by the end of this week.

That would allow for the pool to be opened to the public Aug. 14 and 15. And while the city announced there might be some evening and weekend hours available through labor day, the Newton Recreation Commission will not commit, at this time, to hours beyond the Aug. 14 and 15 weekend.

"As of right now, we are confirming only that we will be open the 14 and 15. After that is not confirmed yet. We are still determining where our lifeguards will be. We are already losing our college age lifeguards after that weekend," Bascue said. "We should know in the next day or two if we will open up after that.

That weekend the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug 14 and 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

Bascue said t he expects that the Aug. 14 and 15 debut will be busy.

"Typically the history is the pool is slow on weekend, by with a new pool, I think we will [be busy]," Bascue said.

Awaiting pool goers that weekend will be a new walkout slide, rock climbing wall, family (children's) slide, lazy river, renovated slide and a zero-entry area to go with new shade structures and a renovated bath house.

Admission for the opening weekend will be $4 for anyone age 4 and older. Children under the age of 3 will be free.