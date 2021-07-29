What to do this weekend: Harvey County Fair
Tonight the county fair really gets moving, with a parade downtown and the carnival opening. The fair will feature the work of 4-H participants, a market in the park, carnival, "Ad Fest" and a slew of events over the course of the next few days.
Here are three things to add to your calendar:
1. The fair
This is the time to see what your neighbors have grown and 4-Hers have been working on all year. Admission to the exhibits — which includes art, model rockets, science experiments, livestock shows and others is free all weekend.
2; The Rodeo
There will be two nights of rodeo action this year, July 30 and 31, both starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids six through 12. Children five and younger are free. Proceeds from the event are used by the Newton Saddle Club for the arena and support of 4-H participants.
3. The Demo Derby
The Demolition Derby is one of the biggest events at the fair each year. This year the event will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
Divisions for the derby will include Bolt and Chain; Weld; and Bone Stock. Admission is adult $10; children $5 (11 & under); and kids 3 & under are free
When: Today through Monday
Where: The Harvey County Fairgrounds, West First, Newton
How much: Admission to the fair is free. Admission to some events, like the rodeo and demo derby, will have a cost. Wristband night at the carnival will be
Full calendar:
THURSDAY JULY 29
4-6 p.m.; 4-H Food Judging
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.. 4-H & Open Woodworking Check In
6 – 8 p.m.; Sheep & Meat Goat – Check In
6 – 9 p.m.; Rabbit Check In
6 – 9 p.m.; 4-H & Open Rocketry and 4-H Robotics Judging
6:30 – 9 p.m.; Swine – Check In & Weigh In – All swine must be on the grounds.
6:30 p.m.; 4-H & Open Woodworking Judging
6:45 p.m.; 4-H Small Engines & Electricity Judging
7:00 p.m.; Parade – Downtown
7 – 9 p.m.; Early Check in for Open Class (except Dept. F – Crops, Garden & Floriculture)
FRIDAY JULY 30
8 – 10 a.m. Exhibit Check In (Check Dept. for specific check in times.)
8 – 10 a.m. Exhibit Check In – Family & Consumer Sciences Division
8 – 10 a.m. Open & 4-H Floriculture, Horticulture & Crop check in
8 – 10 a.m. Sheep and Goat Weigh in
8 – 11 a.m. 4-H & Open Poultry Check In
8:30 – 10 a.m. 4-H Arts & Crafts & Fiber Arts Judging
10 a.m. – noon 4-H Beef Check In
10:30 a.m; 4-H Projects Displays, Posters & Notebook Judging; Open Family & Consumer Sciences Division Judging
11:00 a.m.; 4-H & Open Judging begins for the following: Crops, Garden, Floriculture & Forestry
Noon ; 4-H Booths and Banner Judging; 4-H Photography Judging
12:30 p.m.; 4-H/FFA Poultry Show; 4-H Entomology Judging
2:00 p.m.; 4-H Rabbit Show
4 – 8 p.m. ; 4-H Foods Silent Auction
5:30 p.m.; 4-H/FFA Swine Judging
8:00 p.m.; Newton Saddle Club Rodeo – Adults $10-Children $5 (6-12)-(Children 5 & Under FREE)
SATURDAY JULY 31
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Harvey County Market in the Park
9:00-11:00 a.m. Ag Fest, Athletic Park *Know Your Farmer – Know Your Food* Harvey County Farm Bureau
9:15 a.m.; Pedal Pull Registration
10:00 a.m.; Pedal Pull starts
10a.m. -2 p.m.; 4-H Project Talks and Demonstrations – Commercial building
10:30 a.m.; Registration for Turtle Races, Athletic Park
10:30 a.m.; Ag Fest – Dairy Presentation
11:00 a.m.; Turtle Races sponsored by Harvey County Farm Bureau
11:00 a.m.; Cornhole Tournament Registration
1:00 p.m.; Cornhole Tournament begins
3:00 p.m.; Charity Tug O War / Mud Volleyball Tournament – Next to demo pit
3:00 p.m.; Dog Costume Contest / Bucket Calf Costume Contest
5:00 p.m.; 4-H/FFA & Open Sheep Judging, Showmanship and Sheepless Sheep Showmanship; 4-H/FFA & Open Breeding Meat Goat followed by 4-H Market & Showmanship
8:00 p.m.; Newton Saddle Club Rodeo – Adults $10-Children $5 (6-12)-(Children 5 & Under FREE)
SUNDAY AUG 1
8:00 a.m.; Farm Bureau / MKC Breakfast (tentative)
9:00 a.m.; Church Service – Band Shell – The Gathering
9:00 a.m.; 4-H/FFA & Open Dairy Goat Show; 4-H/FFA & Open Dairy Show
9 am – noon; 4-H Project Talks and Demonstrations – Commercial building
10:00 a.m.; 4-H Bucket Calf Interviews
Noon; 4-H Bucket Calf Show
1:00 p.m.; 4-H/FFA & Open Beef Show; Youth Horticulture Judging
6:30 p.m.; Demo Derby — Adults $10 • Children $5 (11 & under) • Kids 3 & under are free
8:00 p.m.; Non-Sale Livestock released
MONDAY AUG 2
8:30 a.m.; Poultry & Rabbit Cleanup
9:00 a.m.; Livestock Judging Registration
9:30 a.m; Livestock Judging Contest
11:00 a.m.; Round Robin Practice
1:15 p.m.; Registration for Barnyard Olympics
1:30 p.m.; Barnyard Olympics
4 – 6 p.m.; All other exhibits released
5:30 p.m.; Round Robin Showmanship Contest
6:00 p.m.; Watermelon Feed
7:00 p.m.; 4-H Livestock & Champion 4-H Food Auction