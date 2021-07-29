What to do this weekend: Harvey County Fair

Tonight the county fair really gets moving, with a parade downtown and the carnival opening. The fair will feature the work of 4-H participants, a market in the park, carnival, "Ad Fest" and a slew of events over the course of the next few days.

Here are three things to add to your calendar:

1. The fair

This is the time to see what your neighbors have grown and 4-Hers have been working on all year. Admission to the exhibits — which includes art, model rockets, science experiments, livestock shows and others is free all weekend.

2; The Rodeo

There will be two nights of rodeo action this year, July 30 and 31, both starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids six through 12. Children five and younger are free. Proceeds from the event are used by the Newton Saddle Club for the arena and support of 4-H participants.

3. The Demo Derby

The Demolition Derby is one of the biggest events at the fair each year. This year the event will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

Divisions for the derby will include Bolt and Chain; Weld; and Bone Stock. Admission is adult $10; children $5 (11 & under); and kids 3 & under are free

When: Today through Monday

Where: The Harvey County Fairgrounds, West First, Newton

How much: Admission to the fair is free. Admission to some events, like the rodeo and demo derby, will have a cost. Wristband night at the carnival will be

Full calendar:

Fair calendar:

THURSDAY JULY 29

4-6 p.m.; 4-H Food Judging

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.. 4-H & Open Woodworking Check In

6 – 8 p.m.; Sheep & Meat Goat – Check In

6 – 9 p.m.; Rabbit Check In

6 – 9 p.m.; 4-H & Open Rocketry and 4-H Robotics Judging

6:30 – 9 p.m.; Swine – Check In & Weigh In – All swine must be on the grounds.

6:30 p.m.; 4-H & Open Woodworking Judging

6:45 p.m.; 4-H Small Engines & Electricity Judging

7:00 p.m.; Parade – Downtown

7 – 9 p.m.; Early Check in for Open Class (except Dept. F – Crops, Garden & Floriculture)

FRIDAY JULY 30

8 – 10 a.m. Exhibit Check In (Check Dept. for specific check in times.)

8 – 10 a.m. Exhibit Check In – Family & Consumer Sciences Division

8 – 10 a.m. Open & 4-H Floriculture, Horticulture & Crop check in

8 – 10 a.m. Sheep and Goat Weigh in

8 – 11 a.m. 4-H & Open Poultry Check In

8:30 – 10 a.m. 4-H Arts & Crafts & Fiber Arts Judging

10 a.m. – noon 4-H Beef Check In

10:30 a.m; 4-H Projects Displays, Posters & Notebook Judging; Open Family & Consumer Sciences Division Judging

11:00 a.m.; 4-H & Open Judging begins for the following: Crops, Garden, Floriculture & Forestry

Noon ; 4-H Booths and Banner Judging; 4-H Photography Judging

12:30 p.m.; 4-H/FFA Poultry Show; 4-H Entomology Judging

2:00 p.m.; 4-H Rabbit Show

4 – 8 p.m. ; 4-H Foods Silent Auction

5:30 p.m.; 4-H/FFA Swine Judging

8:00 p.m.; Newton Saddle Club Rodeo – Adults $10-Children $5 (6-12)-(Children 5 & Under FREE)

SATURDAY JULY 31

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Harvey County Market in the Park

9:00-11:00 a.m. Ag Fest, Athletic Park *Know Your Farmer – Know Your Food* Harvey County Farm Bureau

9:15 a.m.; Pedal Pull Registration

10:00 a.m.; Pedal Pull starts

10a.m. -2 p.m.; 4-H Project Talks and Demonstrations – Commercial building

10:30 a.m.; Registration for Turtle Races, Athletic Park

10:30 a.m.; Ag Fest – Dairy Presentation

11:00 a.m.; Turtle Races sponsored by Harvey County Farm Bureau

11:00 a.m.; Cornhole Tournament Registration

1:00 p.m.; Cornhole Tournament begins

3:00 p.m.; Charity Tug O War / Mud Volleyball Tournament – Next to demo pit

3:00 p.m.; Dog Costume Contest / Bucket Calf Costume Contest

5:00 p.m.; 4-H/FFA & Open Sheep Judging, Showmanship and Sheepless Sheep Showmanship; 4-H/FFA & Open Breeding Meat Goat followed by 4-H Market & Showmanship

8:00 p.m.; Newton Saddle Club Rodeo – Adults $10-Children $5 (6-12)-(Children 5 & Under FREE)

SUNDAY AUG 1

8:00 a.m.; Farm Bureau / MKC Breakfast (tentative)

9:00 a.m.; Church Service – Band Shell – The Gathering

9:00 a.m.; 4-H/FFA & Open Dairy Goat Show; 4-H/FFA & Open Dairy Show

9 am – noon; 4-H Project Talks and Demonstrations – Commercial building

10:00 a.m.; 4-H Bucket Calf Interviews

Noon; 4-H Bucket Calf Show

1:00 p.m.; 4-H/FFA & Open Beef Show; Youth Horticulture Judging

6:30 p.m.; Demo Derby — Adults $10 • Children $5 (11 & under) • Kids 3 & under are free

8:00 p.m.; Non-Sale Livestock released

MONDAY AUG 2

8:30 a.m.; Poultry & Rabbit Cleanup

9:00 a.m.; Livestock Judging Registration

9:30 a.m; Livestock Judging Contest

11:00 a.m.; Round Robin Practice

1:15 p.m.; Registration for Barnyard Olympics

1:30 p.m.; Barnyard Olympics

4 – 6 p.m.; All other exhibits released

5:30 p.m.; Round Robin Showmanship Contest

6:00 p.m.; Watermelon Feed

7:00 p.m.; 4-H Livestock & Champion 4-H Food Auction