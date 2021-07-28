Kansas Logistics Park land sale under negotiation

For all intents and purposes, the relationship between the City of Newton and Tindall Corp. has come to an end after more than a decade — as the city commission approved the a letter of intent to purchase of 230 acres in the Kansas Logistics Park.

GAF Materials, a manufacturing company based in Parsippany, New Jersey, sought a letter of intent for the purchase of the property. GAF has historically been focused on manufacturing of roofing materials for residential and commercial properties.

"Harvey County EDC worked closely with the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Greater Wichita Partnership during a nationwide site search," wrote Beth Shelton, director of the Harvey County Economic Development Council in a statement. "The collaboration resulted in a successful site visit with company representatives earlier this year."

Shelton with told the city commission this week she has shown the site to about 20 prospective buyers int he past several years before the GAF project.

"We are looking forward to learning more about capital investiment and job creation as we work with the state department of commerce on getting that development to occur," Shelton said. ".. This is positive for the city of Newton with the way this is structured."

Tindall Corp., a concrete manufacturing company from South Carolina and seven locations, was the first company to purchase property in the logistics park when the park was created. In 2010 Tindall announced the intention of manufacturing the "Atlas CTB," a base for wind turbine installations made of concrete that was more than 100 feet tall.

"As that industry changed, their project died. They have held onto this land as all their other locations are landlocked," Shelton said. "They have been very good partners to allow us to show the land. ... They have always been open to us showing the site even though we do not have control of it."

A market for the product never materialized, despite the company giving tours of the base to industry leaders at a convention in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2012.

The purchase price for the property in question starts $1.8 million. The letter of intent begins a negotiatoin process that should be completed in the next six weeks.

In other business the commission:

Approved moving forward with an RHID

The commission approved a resolution for the creation of a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) for development of Cottonwood Crossing Phase II.

The commission also approved A resolution authorizing the City of Newton to partner with Building Kansas, LLC to apply for and participate in the Kansas Moderate Income Housing (MIH) grant program.

Approved a grant contract

The city received a $150,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant Program for businesses who kept employees working through the pandemic.

"This is step one," "... We will open up the application process for a period of about three weeks."

The city commission approved a contract with the state of Kansas for the distribution of the funds.

Applications will be due Aug. 20.