Habitat for Humanity seeking next homeowners

Construction has not completed on the current house by Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County — though a crew of painters from Olathe helped things move along to finishing work inside the home this month.

And while construction continues on the current home, the organization is looking for their next homeowner.

Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County will be accepting applications for their 2022 home during the month of August. Through volunteers and donations, Habitat builds homes for those who could not otherwise afford to purchase a home of their own.

Habitat homeowners pay a no interest mortgage based on construction cost of the home.

There will be a public meeting on at 7 p.m. August 3, at the Newton Recreation Center to learn more about the program and qualification requirements. Loan application packets will be available at the meeting.

Visit HarveyCountyHabitat.org/do-i-qualify/ or call 620.869.5124 for additional information.