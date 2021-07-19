Gofundme started for family of Kilar Gillispie

A 15-year-old Harvey County resident and student at Circle of Towanda Schools is dead after an accidental drowning July 15.

Kilar Gillispie was swimming alone in a home pool in the 10,000 block of East First Street around 9:30 p.m. July 15. Others at the home found her unresponsive and called 911.

First responders performed CPR at the scene. She was transported to a Wichita hospital where she was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected.

A gofundme page has been created to assist her family.

"We are all left to morn the loss of the sassy, fund loving 150year-old that was taken way too soon," wrote Carrie Soto, the creator of the gofundme account. "Kilar Rain Gillispie touched so many lives, she was adored and loved by so many people. Kilar's light will continue to shine with the organ donations that will live on in over 50 recipients."

The gofundme page can be found at https://gofund.me/64bd279a.

Kilar was a member of the Circle High School girls soccer team.

She is survived by her father, Josh; mother Cree; and sisters Keila and Kenzi. Josh Gillispie is owner of Gillispie Meats of Newton, taking on the business when his father Roger passed away from cancer last year.

A vigil for Kilar was hosted at Circle schools July 18.