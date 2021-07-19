East Lake waters closed for Blue Green Algae warning
Concern with Blue Green Algae at Harvey County East Lake which started about three weeks ago has led to the closure of lake waters for a second time.
Harvey County Parks staff announced the closure of the waters of East Lake Park on July 15, when KDHE issued a new warning for the lake.
As a result of the warning swimming, skiing, jet skiing and wading are not allowed at East Park. Boating is allowed at no-wake speeds only.
"We understand any frustration, but our No. 1 priority is and always will be to provide safe recreational areas for our visitors," wrote park staff on the parks Facebook page. "We will continue to monitor the water, and will update on any future status changes."
KDHE issues new watch and warning lists on a weekly basis. Those warnings are based on weekly water testing.
Park staff issued the following recommendations if you visit East Park this week:
Avoid all contact with the water
Do no let people or pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water
Swimming is not allowed
Skiing, jet skiing and wading are not allowed
Boating is allowed at no-wake speeds only
If fish are caught for consumption, clean well with potable water and eat only the fillet portion.
There are three categories from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for harmful algal blooms: watch, warning and hazard. Previously, the lake at East Park was in a watch, but has now increased to a warning.
This only affects the water at East Park. West Park and Camp Hawk are not currently under any advisories, and remain open to all activities.
Current watches and warnings from KDHE:
Active Advisories
Warning
Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County
Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County
Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County
Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County (upgraded 7/15)
Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” Main Lake, Labette County (upgraded 7/15)
Big Hill Lake, Labette County
Marion Reservoir, Marion County
Webster Reservoir, Rooks County
Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County
Watch
Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County (downgraded 7/15)
Mission Lake Horton, Brown County
Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County
Geary State Fishing Lake, Geary County (new)
Milford Lake Zones A and B, Geary County
Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County
South Lake, Johnson County
Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” North Lake, Labette County (new)
Linn Valley Lake, Linn County
Marion County Lake, Marion County
Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County
Overbook City Lake, Osage County
Agra City Lake, Phillips County
Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County
River Pond below Tuttle Reservoir, Riley County (new)