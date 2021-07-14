Commercial development announced for North Newton

As owner of North Woods Plaza in North Newton, Alan Vogts would like to fill up the remaining space in the building opened in 2018 just south of the intersection of K-15 and I-135 — and in a new development across the street.

It's a spot Vogts believes is primed for development — as is about nine acres across the street.

"In the, not so distant, future, this intersection of K-15 and I-135 could become one of the busiest locations in the Newton Area," Vogts said in a prepared statement." It seems to be the preferred place to access on and off I-135. Traffic from Goessel, Hesston, much of Newton, and other towns, seem to converge on and off the North Newton exit. Kidron Bethel Village, a wonderful retirement community, and Bethel College are both just a stone’s throw away."

Vogts announced Tuesday an agreement with Alamar Development for a commercial development of the 8.78 acres adjacent to K-15 and I-135.

Vogts said he believes that the North Newton exit has been a hidden gem and the demand for this area is growing daily

Vogts has engaged Brant Dumford of the SNC Group to utilize artificial intelligence (A.I.) to assist with feasibility studies for the development. The tool analyzes everything from foot traffic from cell phones, collecting anonymous geolocation and the proximity data from devices that share information. The technology allows for tracking things like how many people pass by a particular building each day and where they go when they leave that location.