Juvenile charged with murder following shooting death

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges in the case of the death of a 14-year-old female.

Following the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl from Hesston in Newton on Sunday night, a 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested and placed in detention pending a detention hearing.

The charge he was arrested for was first degree murder. The county attorney filed charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal threat.

His victim, identified by her family to media and later confirmed by the Newton Police Department, was Madison Parrott of Hesston.

Police continue to investigate if there was any relationship betwenn Parrott and the boy accused of shooting her.

"At this point we don't know that they knew each other," said Lt. Scott Powell with the Newton Police Department. "... They just found themselves at the same place. They had a mutual friend. At this point we have no evidence that they had any relationship prior to that night. I say that with caution. ... If we find something later, that can go to motive."

According to police, just before 10 p.m. Sunday, the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at a house in the 900 block of South Walnut where a group of teens were hanging out. Witnesses said he was visibly intoxicated and was waving around a gun. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the victim.

Witnesses and neighbors attempted to perform CPR and called 911, and the suspect ran from the house.

Powell confirmed to The Kansan that the suspect was involved in a disturbance earlier in the day in McPherson, however, the suspect was no longer at the site of the disturbance when McPherson Police arrived on scene.

"He is known to us in the criminal world," Powell said.

Police and the ATF are investigating the weapon used that night — a handgun.

"[The ATF] are extremely interested in how this 16 year old got this gun, and they are active in that part of it," Powell said. " ATF is tracing the gun. it was bought more than a year ago by someone who is not a part of this case. ATF is investing him and the gun. ."

The Newton Police Department policy is to not release the names of juvenile suspects of felony or misdemeanor crimes. The county attorney will also not release his identity.

"My office will not be releasing the name of the juvenile suspect at this time," Lane said. "All cases against minors are charged initially through the Juvenile Court. The law provides that I can file a Motion for Adult Prosecution and ask the case to be transferred to Adult Court. I have to provide evidence showing the factors under K.S.A. 38-2347. The primary consideration is the seriousness of the charges and the age and sophistication of the juvenile."

This is the second case of a juvenile charged with murder this year — the first case occurred in February. The next action in that case will come in August, with the court ruling on a motion to try the suspect as an adult.

