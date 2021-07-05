Sand Creek Summer Daze medallion found

Just a few hours after the Sand Creek Summer Daze posted the third clue in a medallion hunt that launched July 2, the hand made medallion was found.

Jenny Bristol found the medallion July 4. She won $500, two festival admission buttons, a festival t-shirt and the 2021 Sand Creek Mythical Medallion.

The clue that led her tot he medallion read:

"Happy birthday America

"Home of the brave, land of the free

"Forget not what our brave ancestors wrote

"And the places these words be"

The festival hosted a pair of music concerts last week, but will kick it into high gear this week.

Music continues at 7:30 p.m. July 8 with a special outdoor performance in Athletic Park by the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra. The performance will precede an 80s era movie, which is set to begin at sunset.

Festival goers will find activities July 10 at Athletic Park, and music beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Mariachi Los Reyes on the Farm Bureau Stage. At 11:30 a.m., magician Eric Vaughn will perform. Vaughn was named “Magician of the Year by the Kansas City ring of the International Brotherhood of Magicians in 2001.

At 12:30 p.m. with local favorites The Sassanachs will perform on the Koehn Painting Barbecue Stage. This high-energy band has a heavy Irish influence with other international influences.

Hypnotist Heather Jay blends comedy and hypnosis in an interactive 3 p.m. performance on the Farm Bureau Stage.

The evening concert on July 10 will feature The Astronauts at 7 p.m. in the bandshell at Athletic Park. The Astronauts is a high-energy dance band that covers songs by artists including Duran Duran, Madonna, Van Halen, The Go-Gos and more. Their performance will be followed by Wichita-based fire performing group Phlox Fire, which uses props to enhance their craft called Flow Art.

The festival will wrap up on July 11 with Rising Above the Creek in Athletic Park, a Christian concert featuring Accrostic at 2 p.m., The Gathering Collaborative at 3 p.m. and Evidence of Journey at 4:30 p.m.

Admission to the concerts July 8-11 is free with a festival button.

For more information about Sand Creek Summer Daze festival or to see a full schedule, go to www.sandcreeksummerdaze.com.