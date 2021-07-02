City storm cleanup moving methodically

A storm that swept through Harvey County on June 25 left some damaged buildings — including broken windows in downtown Newton, collapsed brick facade on Lindley Hall and a damaged roof to the school bus barn — and downed tree limbs throughout Newton and Harvey County.

"I have not heard of another county with damage as extensive as Harvey County," said Gary Denny, emergency management director for Harvey County.

The city of Newton launched cleanup efforts this week — hauling away tree limbs collected at the curb by residents to be burned.

Those efforts, announced June 26, have been slow, simply from the pure volume of work to be done and other projects needing attention at the same time.

"On Wednesday alone we had 11 people haul 1,049 cubic yards of tree limbs in 83 hours worked," said Erin McDaniel, director of public information for the city of Newton.

She called progress to remove all the limbs throughout Newton "gradual."

"Everything north of 12th street is now complete, today they are working the area west of Boyd between 12th and First Streets," McDaniel said on July 2. "Progress is gradual because [the street department] is trying to cpmplete slurry seal work at the same time."

There has been rain throughout the week as well — and there is a holiday weekend coming up.

The holiday will alter trash and recycling collection as the city will observe a holiday day Monday, July 5. For trash and recycling, normal Monday and Tuesday collections will be shifted back one day in the week.

The weather forecast calls for highs in the mid to high 80s and sunny to partly sunny skies through July 9.