Sand Creek Summer Daze set to kick off

The 2021 Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival will launch this week.

The festival, which was in August of previous years and canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, will get underway with a medallion hunt and a concert in Athletic Park.

The Sand Creek Charlie Mythical Medallion Hunt, sponsored by Pro Fencing, begins on July 2 when a hand-crafted medallion will be hidden on public property somewhere in Newton. Clues will be released on the Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival Facebook site to guide hunters until the medallion is found.

The first to find the medallion will be awarded $500, the medallion, shirt and festival buttons.

The festival will also host an 1980s hair band concert at 6 p.m. July 3 Wild Prairie Events Center, 1610 SE 3rd St. Tickets for the concert are $5 with a festival button or $10 without a button.

Also on tap in the days ahead are a roller skating event from 7 to 10 p.m. July 7 at Highrollers Skate and Funzone, 130 E 3rd St. At 7 p.m. July 8 there will be a ceremony to honor local heroes, music and movies in Athletic Park.

Next weeked is when the festival will kick into high gear, with a full slate of events July 9, 10 and 11. There will be activities in the park, music concerts, activities on Sand Creek, a barbecue cookoff and other events. For a full schedule, visit sandcreeksummerdaze.com.