Hesston schools release draft of return plan

The Kansan

HESSTON — The Hesston USD 460 School District released a draft of its 2021-22 Back-to-School plan.

Under the plan, the district will not require masks for students or staff during the 2021-22 school year. “Students and staff may wear masks of they choose to do so.”

The district will resume “normal physical distancing in all schools for the 2021-22 school year.”

Table group settings will return for most classrooms. According to the release, the students will be spaced a minimum of three-feet apart.

Hand washing and sanitizing will be an emphasis, both in practice and in education of such practices. Hand sanitizer stations will be maintained “at strategic locations throughout each building.” Signage promoting good hygiene practices will be posted throughout district buildings.

The district also will emphasize cleaning and disinfecting facilities. The district also will “consider upgrading (heating and air conditioning systems) utilizing COVID-relief funds.

The district also will continue to follow state and local health authority requirements.

The district also will inform students and staff of local testing services “for those who may be exposed to COVID or who have developed symptoms.”

The district will not provide on-site testing services. There will be no requirements for students or staff to be vaccinated to attend school.

“USD 460 will ensure all students receive education services in accordance with all aspects of IDEA and ADA.”

The release stated that several student and staff surveys will be conducted to “assess overall health and well-being,” the district will continue to implement the “Character Strong” curriculum at all grade levels and the district will continue to implement “our advisory periods, RS and CREW, to support non-academic learning for our K-12 students.”

According to the district release, “Our goal is to provide easily accessible and up-to-date information for our entire school community. There are several key places to find current information, and we will utilize various platforms to push updates out to the community.”

Information conduits include the district Website https://www.hesstonschools.org/, the Infinite Campus Messenger system, the Hesston Swather application (available at https://www.hesstonschools.org/o/hesston-usd-460/page/new-mobile-app), Twitter feeds for Hesston Elementary School and Hesston Middle School, the Hesston superintendent and Hesston activities.

Superintendent Ben Proctor also will be able to take calls and e-mails at the district office at (620) 327-4931 and ben.proctor@usd460.org.

The district did not indicate when a final plan would be released or implemented.