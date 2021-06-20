News briefs

The Kansan

Agenda set for city commission

The Newton City Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the commission chambers in the Newton City Hall.

Among items on the agenda, the commission will consider:

• Requests for the use of picnic tables and trash containers on Food Truck Friday June 25 at Midway Motors in Newton.

• The extension of a sewer on Southeast 14th Street.

• Recommendations from the Newton Planning Commission for the final plat of the Newton Prestressed Addition.

The commission will also “Receive the recommendation of the Planning Commissioner regarding a zoning district amendment for property located on the North Side of 12th Street, between Highway I-135 and North Spencer Road from the Harvey County Industrial zoning classification to Newton R-1 (Single Family Dwelling District).”

The commission also will consider ordinances for annexing and reclassifying zoning areas.

The commission also will

“Receive a report from City Staff on House Bill 2137 which provides cities with the option to expand the permissible hours of Sunday alcohol sales.”

The entire agenda is available at https://newtonkansas.civicweb.net/document/13590.

Building commission to meet

The Public Building Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City Commission conference room at City Hall “to approve plans and specifications for the new fields and amenities (at Centennial Park).”

If approved, the project will be sent out to bid and construction will begin in August to be ready for spring of 2022.

According to the City of Newton website, “The Public Building Commission is a joint partnership of the City, USD 373 and Newton Recreation Commission, each of which contributes 0.8 mills of property tax revenue each year.”