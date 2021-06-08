COVID hospitalizations in county drop to zero

Harvey County is in a place it has not been for months — no one in the hospital for COVID-19.

"It feel very nice to say that," said Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department.

That was true of Tuesday, when Redington reported out numbers to the Harvey County Commission.

Right now, the health department is hearing more about allergies — with spring/early summer in full bloom and wheat harvest coming soon — than COVID.

"I do want to remind people we want to make sure it is not COVID. The cases we do have are all spread within the household. It is a highly infectious disease. There is no reason to [not get tested]."

COVID mimics symtoms of allergies — cough, sore throat. COVID can also bring with it a fever, among other symptoms.

As she reported that month-long low, she reported another — only four active cases in the county. There have 3,682 total cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago. At this time, 16,286 persons have been tested for the virus, with more than 33,000 tests given.

"If you have the sniffles, a cough and a headache, go out there and get tested," Redington said. "Let's make sure it is not COVID."

There are three testing facilities in the county — Harvey Drug, Hesston Pharmacy and a Wellhealth mobile site at the Chisholm Trail Retail and Outlet Shops. Appointments for all three can be made at gogettested.com.

Vaccinations have been moving forward in the county as well — 528.5 per thousand residents 12 and older in the county have gotten at least one vaccine shot. The fully vaccinated number stands at 468.2 per thousand.

"We are doing well with our number of individuals vaccinated," Redington said. "We are doing well in that area."