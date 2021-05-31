Annual garden show announced

The Newton Public Library Foundation will host the 25th annual Newton and North Newton Garden Tour June 12, and 13.

“For a quarter century now, the annual garden tour has been a significant source of funding and support for the library,” said Dr. Cari Cusick, library director. “We appreciate the homeowners, expert gardeners, and devoted volunteers who have made the tour a mainstay of Newton’s summer calendar.”

Master gardeners will be stationed at each of the garden tour stops, ready to help visitors discover ideas for their own gardens, or simply appreciate the creativity of homeowners who have opened their spaces to the public.

Tour proceeds go to the Newton Public Library Foundation, an affiliate of Central Kansas Community Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to support Newton Public Library by increasing library resources available to the community.

The 2021 garden tour homes belong to Angela and Larry Thompson; Racquel Thiesen and Jason High; Rich Stinnett and Charlie Robinson; and Bonnie and Chuck Neufeld.

The gardens will be open from from 9 a.m. to noon June 12, and 1 to 4 p.m. June 13,

Tickets are a suggested donation $10 and will be available at Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, or at the gardens during tour hours.

About the Gardens

The 2021 Newton & North Newton Garden Tour is sponsored by Adrian & Pankratz, P.A., Anonymyous, The Citizens State Bank, Copies & More, Harvey County Master Gardeners, Heartland Credit Union, INTRUST Bank, Old Timers Clock Repair, Petersen Funeral Home, Pomeroy Group LLC, Stone Creek Nursery, Union State Bank, and White Eagle Credit Union.

Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org, or call NPL at 316-283-2890.