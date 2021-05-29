Conservative Women to host election integrity forum

The Conservative Women of Harvey County will host a forum on election integrity at 7 p.m. June 10 at the Wild Prairie Event Center, 1610 SE Third.

Guests for the forum include Harvey County election clerk Rick Piepho; County Commissioners Chip Westfall, Randy Hague, and Don Schroeder; Chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party and CEO of Plain Solutions David Thorne; and state representatives: Stephen Owens and Avery Anderson.

Holiday alters sanitation schedule

The City of Newton will observe May 31 as a holiday altering the curbside trash and recycling collection schedule.

Trash and recycling normally collected Monday, May 31 will be collected Tuesday, June 1.

Trash and recycling normally collected Tuesday, June 1, will be collected Wednesday, June 2.

Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4, Trash and recycling will be collected as normal.

Have containers at the curb by 7 a.m. the day of collection.

'Birding 101' offered

Gregg Friesen will cover everything you need to know to start birdwatching, including bird books, binoculars and, of course, the birds themselves at 7 p.m. June 3 at Newton Public Library. The event will be hosted on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Friesen is a 60-some-year resident of Harvey County, having lived most of his life in the Newton area. His day job is as a Clinical Nurse Specialist, but his avocation is birdwatching, also known as "birding." His travels have taken him, often with family in tow, from coast to coast and from the banks of the Rio Grande to the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota and beyond. He has led birding outings for several organizations and participated in a number of bird censusing projects, including the Kansas Breeding Bird Atlas.

Register for the Zoom at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dtK0XgrMQKiukv4r4pPxNQ.