Memorial Day ceremonies planned

The Newton American Legion will host Memorial Day Ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. in Greenwood Cemetery May 31.

Volunteers will put up flag poles at 5 p.m. May 28, in the case of rain the volunteer action will be moved to 1 p.m. May 30. Volunteers will put up flags at 6 a.m. May 31 and take flags down at 5 p.m. May 31.

Bike counts coming up

The annual bike counts in Newton and North Newton will be June 3.

Volunteers to help the effort are being sought. For more information, or to volunteer, contact Lorrie Kessler, Healthy Harvey Coalition Coordinator with the Harvey County Health Department, at 316-283-5667

Company hosting nationwide hiring day

MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. will be holding a national hiring day at all their manufacturing facilities in the United States — including a facility in Newton.

MasterBrand operates the Norcraft facility at 831 S. Columbus Ave and South Meridian Road.

The hiring event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. June 2 MasterBrand will seek to hire team members to fill part-time and full-time Production Associate Positions.

“As we continue to respond to our consumer and customer demand, we are looking for dependable individuals who would like to have career growth opportunities”, said Lynn Wagner, Sr. Director-Human Resources. Team members will receive competitive pay, great benefits, career growth opportunities and in-depth job training.