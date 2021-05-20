NMKSO to host live concert

WHITEWATER — Postponed one year because of COVID-19, the Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra is preparing to have a celebratory concert June 6 at Grace Hill Mennonite Church in Whitewater.

NMKSO will offer its 25th Anniversary Summer Chamber Music at 3 p.m. June 6, at 3 at the Grace Hill Mennonite Church in Whitewater.

The orchestra is a community orchestra for Newton, Harvey County, and the surrounding area since 1956. NMKSO presents classical music performed by local musicians. Players comprise professional and community musicians, educators, and outstanding students.

The summer chamber concert was started 26 years ago. This year the summer chambr concert will feature works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Devienne.

Chamber works feature Timothy Jones, cello, James Jones, clarinet, and Zachary Hague, bassoon.

In April the orchestra offered a "virtual concert," performing via video on Youtube. The traditional orchestra season includes includes two classics concerts, summer chamber music, school outreach, and special events.

Tickets for the concert will be $13 advance/$15 at door, students $6 advance/$7 at the door; includes dessert reception following the concert. Purchase at Faith and Life Bookstore or online at www.nmkso.org. Information (316) 772-3265.