Molina honored, plans international medical career

Miguel Molina Chavez, of Newton, has big plans for when he graduates from Newton High School this spring — though he knows it will take a little time to get where he wants to go.

He has plans to practice medicine — namely neurosurgery — internationally.

"I've always been fascinated by the brain along with it's endless intricacies, and I've always wanted a career in which I can contribute to the health and well-being of others. Neurosurgery allows for me to embrace both desires with flexibility," Chavez said.

Molina was named to the Topeka Capital Journal All State Academic team, one of only a few students from across the state to be honored.

"It's an honor to be chosen as part of such an exclusive list among peers across the state who I've competed against or been affiliated with across various activities, with many attending prestigious universities," Molina said. "I'm excited to see the outcomes of fellow peers on the list as many have similarly lofty aspirations."

His post-secondary education will start at Bethel College, meaning to start his world trek he won't have to go far for his foundation. At one time he was looking at the University of Southern California, but that just did not seen to fit too well.

His favorite subject in school was mathematics — namely calculus. The subject appeals to his analytical nature.

"Math allows one to analyze and interpret the world across virtually all facilities, finding inherent beauty across a wide range of life," Molina said. "Not only is there plenty of beauty in math, even outside of its applications, but it's also really fun."

During high school he strived to create a balance between academics, extracurriculars, and free time. That commitment, he said, was key to his success.

"I've found that a balance between academics, extracurriculars, and free time has optimized my high school experience, and if that's not success, I don't know what is," Molina said.

He will keep an eye on that as he heads to college — and as he works towards reaching his stated goal of becoming a neurosurgeon.

That journey will not be an easy one, but is one he is ready to begin.

"[The goal is] performing low-cost(yet equally effective) neurosurgeries in a developing country," Molina said. "I may one day decide to delve into neuroscience research instead. I think it's important to find a balance between committing to a career or pathway while giving oneself flexibility in exploring passions and career choices".