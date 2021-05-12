County COVID numbers on decline

Harvey County mirrored a statewide trend of falling COVID-19 case numbers during the last week.

According to Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department, the county reported 18 active cases of the disease May 11 — a drop of 11 from the previous week.

Kansas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,450 new cases. That's down 15.6% from the previous week's tally of 1,717 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

This comes on the heels of an announcent from the Center for Disease Control lrecommending the Pfizer vaccine for children age 12 through 15.

"Those who havePpfizer, like Hesston Pharmacy, are ready. They are ready to start doing that," Redington said. "We do not have that, but we are ready to assist our partners."

As of this week the county vaccination rate stands at 525.3 individuals per thousand have gotten at least one shot, and more than 400 per thousand who have completed their vaccinations.

Kansas ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 16.9% from the week before, with 286,109 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.51% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 49 counties, with the best declines in Johnson, Geary and Douglas counties.

Harvey County reported 3,632 cases and 68 deaths throughout the pandemic. Currently there are three hospitalizations.

"Two of them have been there for more than two weeks," Redington said.

To date 15,893 individuals have been tested in the county, with 32,433 tests administered. Free testing continues to be offered by Hesston Pharmancy, Harvey Drug of Newton and through well health at the Chisholm Trail Mall. Appointments can be made at gogettested.com.

All individuals 16 years old and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Kansas. Local information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found at www.harveycounty.com/covid19vaccine.