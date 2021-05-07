Vaccine survey launched

Harvey County residents may participate in a second regional COVID-19 survey about vaccinations — a survey that includes much of south-central Kansas.

“The local health officials in our region are once again sponsoring [it],” said Keri Korthals Director of Butler County Emergency Management. “This is a follow-up to the survey that was conducted in partnership with KU Med at the end of last year.”

One of its primary purposes of the survey is to gather information from individuals who have not been vaccinated. Researchers are gathering insights of those individuals regarding their thoughts and concerns about the vaccine. As well as to identify potential barriers to receiving the vaccine.

Questions on the survey include demographics, why someone may or may not have yet been vaccinated and where people turn for information about vaccinations.

There are questions that apply to everyone whether or not they have received the vaccine. Those questions include the safety measures residents are following and trusted sources of information.

Residents can assist the Harvey County Health Department by participating in the survey and sharing their thoughts by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCMRVACCINE2