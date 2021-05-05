Woven, Open Road to give Mother’s Day concert at Bethel

It’s been two years since Bethel College’s small a cappella groups have been able to give a full concert.

Open Road (men) and Woven (women) will give a joint concert May 9 at 2 p.m. on the steps of the Administration Building on the Bethel campus.

Both Woven and Open Road are student-led groups that choose their own music and arrange their own practice schedules. Members are all part of the Bethel College Concert Choir.

Like everything else, last year’s joint concert was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The audience is invited to bring chairs or blankets to sit on the Green or the plaza in front of the Ad Building.

Masks must be worn and physical distancing practiced between non-family groups on the Bethel campus.

NHS students honored

Newton High School's Jakob Graber, Elise Jantz and Mallory Seirer were each named 2021 Kansas Governor's Scholars.

The Governor's Scholars program honors the top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state.

This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force. It is funded by donations from private sector businesses in Kansas.

The following organizations are members of the Task Force: American Association of University Women, Kansas State Board of Education, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas-National Education Association, Kansas School Public Relations Association, Kansas State High School Activities Association, Kansas League of Women Voters, and United School Administrators of Kansas.

Book signing slated

Lois Preheim will sign copies of her book "Trailing the Schoolchildren's Blizzard" from 10 a.m. to noon May 15 at Faith & Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main, Newton. Copies of the book are available in the store. Admission is free.