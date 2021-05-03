Truck show May 8

The annual Wheat State Antique Truck Show will be May 8 at Newell Travel Center, 200 Manchester, in Newton. All vehicles are welcome, and there is no entry fee.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information about showing a vehicle, call 316-283-0130 or email genterprises55@yahoo.com. The show is sponsored by ATHS Wheat State Chapter.

Movie in the park planned

After being called off due to bad weather last month, the Newton Public Library is again planning a movie in the park event.

The Family Movie in the Park is slated for 8 p.m. May 14 in Military Park. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and for a PG-rated animated movie outdoors.

To keep this event COVID-safe, the library is committed to social distancing and asks those in attendance to wear masks when not seated. The screening will be canceled in the event of bad weather.

May 4th celebration planned

May the Fourth Be With You! In honor of the unofficial Star Wars holiday, members of the 501st Legion – fans who dress and role-play as stormtroopers – will join Newton Public Library staff members for a discussion of all things Star Wars at 5 p.m. May 4.

Join via Zoom to chat about Star Wars and learn more about the fan community in Kansas. For online registration visit https://tinyurl.com/ktkf3p8y