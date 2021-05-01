Robotics team offering summer camp

RaileRobotics Team 935 will offer a summer "Lego Camp" at Newton High School June 7 through 11.

During the camp, campers will be placed on teams to design and build a robot out of Legos.

Campers ages 8 to 10 will meet from 8 to 11 a.m. and campers ages 11 and 12 will meet from noon to 3 p.m. at Brooks Trade Center on the Newton High School campus.

Registration for the camp is $140 per student prior to May 15, and $150 per student after May 15. For more information and a registration form, contact kenna.graber@usd373.org.

Presbyterian Manor to offer free virtual workshop on dementia-related conversations

Join Newton Presbyterian Manor's Just Ask: Dementia Conversations, a free virtual event, will be 2 p.m. May 5.

The worksop will offer for tips for breaking the ice with family to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

Registration is open online at NewtonPresbyterianManor.org/events-activities or by contacting Haley Young, outreach and dementia care specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association, at 800-272-3900 or hdyoung@alz.org.

The three-part series is part of Newton Presbyterian Manor’s Just Ask lifelong learning program, featuring topics and speakers of interest to seniors and their adult children. The final session Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body is June 2.