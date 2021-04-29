Car show returns to spring this weekend

The Newton Car Show will return to the spring in 2021, taking over seven blocks of downtown on May 1.

"The first Saturday in May is when it has been for 15 years," said Brian Robinson, one of the show organizers. "Everyone knows that is the weekend. It is in the books already and no need to change it."

The show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 on Main Street in downtown Newton. A cruise night will be held April 30, with cars lining up at 6 p.m. at Newton High School.

Newton Car Show will present 86 trophies this year, with the trophy presentation starting at 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The show, which was launched in 2020 after the organizers of the Newton Downtown Car Show retired in 2019 and did not find a group or buyer to take over those operations, was moved to fall in 2020 in response to COVID-19 and community closures in April and May of 2020.

The Mid Kansas Muscle Car group organized The Newton Car Show for the first weekend in May of 2020 after waiting several months for someone else to take control of The Downtown Newton Car Show. The car club had formed in 2019, with weekly events in the North Dillons parking lot.

In 2005, the first year of the downtown show, 80 cars were on display in two blocks of downtown, but it grew from there. The event routinely drew more than 300 vehicles into about six blocks of downtown, along with food vendors.

On Aug. 22, 2020, there were about 270 cars downtown for those who ventured out for the event.