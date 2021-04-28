County reports first 'breakthrough' COVID cases

By Kansan Staff

Some 26% of people living in Harvey County are fully vaccinated as of April 27, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county reported two "breakthrough" cases — new cases of COVID-19

"For Harvey County, that is not bad. One of those is a variant," said Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department. "It is called the New York variant. It is classed as a 'variant of interest' ... the lowest classification of variants."

Both of those individuals have recovered.

The county reported there are 3,560 fully vaccinated individuals in the county.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Kansas reported 309,371 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.51% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Kansas as of April 27 are Graham County (42%), Marshall County (41%), Mitchell County (36%), Jackson County (36%) and Greeley County (35%).

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

Current county numbers

Harvey County reports 17 new cases in the past two weeks, with 15 active cases reported April 26 — an increase of nine over the previous week. There is currently one person hospitalized in the county.

How many people in Kansas have been vaccinated so far?

42% of people in Kansas have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,223,021 people

30% of people in Kansas are fully vaccinated, for a total of 879,588 people